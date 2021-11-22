A lady demonstrated resolve not to end her relationship with her boyfriend by apologizing to him in style

In a heartwarming video, the lady decorated the room and bed with a lovely message as she knelt before him in the presence of his friends

While she was at it, the action of a friend that accompanied her boyfriend got many talking on social media

A lady went all out in a bid to right a wrong done to her boyfriend. The lady treated her lover to a surprise apology.

Lady treats boyfriend to surprise apology in viral video Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @naijaloadedotng

She decked the room

In a video shared by Naijaloaded on Instagram capturing the heartwarming moment, the lady maintained a position on her knees as the boyfriend and his pals strolled into the room.

She ensured the room was well-decked in the spirit of the purpose it was intended for.

The remorseful lady then held on to the helm of his polo as she apologized while one of his friends recorded the moment.

The boyfriend seemed unperturbed by her show of remorse as he puffed smokes into the air.

A hilarious point in the video was when a friend of the man helped himself by smashing balloons used in decorating the room.

Social media reacts

@_bholuwatifeh_ remarked:

"Noin wey my eyes no go seego sch u say no say na boy wey no gbadun u wan dey follow"

@slaywithniffy wrote:

"It is the sagging and the guy bursting the balloon for me......Omo this guy no get time ooo"

@spirit__kamara said:

"I actually don't know why I am laughing shabut this girl to beautiful for this.........okay oh"

@oporstreet opined:

"Na because he get money o... The guy no even fine self... Badbelle ABI...? Bros na sapa o"

@official_olamide08 reacted:

"The other guyyy bursting those balloons got me laughing he be like 'kilokan iru awayi kan apologies'"

Lady hits Lagos street with placard and photos of boyfriend to apologize to him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had stormed Lagos with a placard of boyfriend's name and photos to apologize to him.

In the clip shared by @Instablog9ja, the words "Akindele Ademola. Pls 4 give me. I love u" were written on the cardboard with the lover's photos affixed to it.

She stood at a road intersection as she held the placard up to her face level. Words written over the video have the supposed social media handle of the said boyfriend as @akinmodel.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many said the lady should rather go and get busy with other ventures, telling her men are not worth the hassle she is going through.

