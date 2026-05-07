A nursing mother was disrupted when she was writing her BECE to breastfeed her crying baby before going back to write her paper

A little girl walked into the compound with the crying baby, when an invigilator walked to her and took the baby to the mother

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

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A candidate sitting for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at a point had to stop writing the paper to attend to her baby.

The young breastfeeding mother, together with her colleagues, was writing an Integrated Science paper in the Krachi East District of the Oti Region.

A nursing mother writing BECE stops to breastfeed her crying baby. Photo credit: GES

Source: Facebook

In a video, a girl carried the crying baby towards the classrooms where the exam was ongoing.

A male teacher who is also an invigilator met the little girl on the way and took the crying baby. After the girl showed the class in which the mother was writing the exam, the invigilator took the baby in and handed the child over to the mother.

The nursing mother took her baby from the invigilator and started to breastfeed the baby. The child stopped crying immediately when her mother took her.

The incident momentarily disrupted proceedings, as some candidates stopped to observe what was going on.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to BECE student feeding her baby

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@_ghanaprince said:

"Worst invigilator ever. And they’re recording it. Instead of him carrying the kid while the mom writes the exam. That’s Ghana for you. They want to disgrace her for whatever reason, but ebe human she born.🤦‍♂️."

@syyselys wrote:

"So the mother couldn't just take the child for a day."

@mr_kwabla said:

"Our men should be doing better. How can you impregnate such a young child? We should do better."

@Afua_Owireduaa wrote:

"Who did this to this young girl? So heartbreaking."

@JSaweh16803 said:

"Some guys too, why dem dey disgrace dema self like dis, even if you can't control yourself, protect yourself kakra."

@felixfabio630 wrote:

"JHS girl as your mates dey learn you dey diet teds, now dem carry your pikin come exams hall. To born a girl child these days no be easy ooo. Dem for arrest ein man and her parents as well, maybe it's a result of poor parenting."

@missmakafui said:

"Why should this be recorded in the first place? I thought the invigilators were not supposed to use a phone in the examination hall."

@RashidAnanse wrote:

"I personally witnessed a similar situation in Bole, except it was right before the pupils went into the exam hall to begin. The funny thing is, I don’t even know how to feel about such incidents."

@RichyDonPapa said:

"I commend her for pulling herself together to write the BECE. All the best to her for being such a brave mother."

Two BECE candidates have reportedly died in an accident in Upper West Photo credit: Anadolu, picture alliance / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two BECE candidates reported dead

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that two BECE candidates have reportedly died.

A report by Joy News disclosed that the students died in a crash in the Upper West Region.

They were said to be travelling on a motorcycle from Charia to their examination centre in Wa to join their colleagues when the accident occurred on Sunday, May 3.

The two candidates were travelling to stay in Wa for the week-long examinations due to the absence of a centre in their community.

Source: YEN.com.gh