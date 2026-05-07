Prophet Roja has sparked concerns after he shared another prophecy, after his earlier prediction about fire outbreaks in Ghanaian markets appeared fulfilled

In a trending video, the man of God stated that the fire outbreak is about to end, but an impending windstorm and flooding might hit the country soon

Ghanaians who came across the prophecy have reacted massively, with some asking him to pray to avert the impact, while others have intensely backlashed at him

Prophet Roja has claimed that recent fire outbreaks will end soon, dropping a fresh prophecy.

Prophet Roja warns of an impending windstorm and flooding after fire predictions appeared fulfilled. Image credit: De Lighter Roja

Source: Facebook

In January 2026, a video went viral, showing Prophet Roja predicting that there may be fire outbreaks in some main markets in Ghana.

According to him, the unforeseen incident might cause major financial loss to traders doing business in the markets.

Prophet Roja advised them to divide their products into two; they should keep one part at home and take the other to the market, so that should the unexpected happen, they will not lose everything.

Following his prophecy, Ghana has witnessed several news reports of fire outbreaks in markets, including Tema Community 1, triggering many to believe his prophecy had been fulfilled.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja sharing the prophecy about Ghana's markets is below:

Prophet Roja's prophecy about windstorm and flood

In a recent interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, Prophet Roja prophesied that the fire outbreak may soon cease.

However, he claimed a windstorm may follow and could cause major destruction to the country.

Prophet Roja further stated that there might be flooding issues that will be faced by many Ghanaians.

“The fire issues will soon come to an end, but a windstorm might follow and would destroy houses and properties. After that, we would go to the real problem of 2026, flooding,” he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja sharing the prophecy is below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's doom prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Roja shared the doom prophecy.

Vivian Animah wrote:

“My friend, stop the unnecessary prophecies if you can't preach about repentance.”

Yamoah Samuel wrote:

“When you see something like this, just pray about it and stop coming on social media to disturb us.”

Raymond wrote:

“I miss IGP Dampare already. Like by now all these so-called prophets are in jail.”

Kennedy Amo wrote:

“This man is a true man of God. His prophecies always come to pass.”

Jacob Ansah wrote:

"Who doesn't know that there is always flooding in Ghana in June and July? Everything is a prophecy for you people."

Prophet Eric Boahen drops a prophecy about a possible global political instability, warning Ghanaians abroad to be wary. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen Uche

Source: Facebook

Prophet Uche sends prophetic message to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Eric Boahen Uche sparked online discussions following a prophecy about possible global political instability, warning Ghanaians abroad to be wary.

He shared the message during a sermon, where he claimed to have seen a vision involving rising tensions between Russia and the United States.

His comments went viral on various social media platforms, attracting mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh