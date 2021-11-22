Pastor David Ibiyeomie has condemned the act of people's phones ringing in the church, saying it is a poor man's mentality

The clergyman revealed that a rich man would be attentive in the church to hear things that would make his life better

Many reacted to the pastor's opinion as some found faults in it, saying he is shaming the poor

The general overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has labelled anyone who allows their phone to ring in the church a poor man.

Punch reports that the man of God revealed this while he was delivering a sermon on Sunday, November 21. The clergyman man said that such attitude is not associated with the rich.

A rich man is always focused

Daily Trust reports that he went ahead to say that rich people behave otherwise. He said:

”But poor people switch it on because they want alert; It is a sign of poverty. You will never see a wealthy man switch on his phone in church, he will say, ” I want to hear something that will help improve my life.”

On how a poor man would rather think, he added:

“But the poor will say, “make I see weda somebody go send me money.”

Shaming the poor

When the report was reshared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, it generated massive reactions from Nigerians. Some accused him of shaming the poor.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

attih_soul said:

"Dear Daddy G.O, did God ordain you to shame the poor??? What use are you to the kingdom of God, if you shame the poor as much as the unbelievers??? Is it right to say things that mess with people's self esteem? I have so many questions."

realblessingmichael said:

"I’ve watched my hands off church matters."

villa.agustins said:

"Any pastor thar ask for offering or tithe in a church is poor."

romantic_vowel said:

"If you know this man very well you’ll understand what he means."

zilliefrmafrica said:

"Make i no check my sportybet ticket again? Okay no vex."

interiorsbynonny said:

"Seriously I have seen very Big Men dat come to church and dia phones don't ring neither do dey press d phone sef."

Pastor Ibiyeomie advises men

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the same pastor gave a piece of advice to Nigerian men who complain that their wives cannot cook.

According to the man of God, Nigerian men who complain that their wives cannot cook should be angry with their poverty, which he described as the problem.

He said a man who has a wife that can't cook should hire a chef to teach her instead of spreading her weaknesses all around, adding that nobody is perfect.

