Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong has caused a stir after he unveiled his wife as one of the people behind his achievement, which the world is seeing today

The business mogul made this remark while giving his vote of thanks during his breakfast and thanksgiving ceremony as part of his 60th birthday

Ofori Sarpong's heartfelt appreciation to his wife has triggered massive reactions on social media, with some backlashing RNAQ his ex-wife's saga

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Founder of Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has sent a heartfelt gratitude to his wife, causing a massive stir.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong declares his wife as the backbone behind his success, Expresses Gratitude to her. Image credit: Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Source: UGC

The businessman turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, and to make the day a memorable one, he organised several events, and one of them was a 60th birthday breakfast and thanksgiving.

During the ceremony, Ofori Sarpong took an unexpected move that caught the attention of observers.

Dr Ernest mounted the pulpit and decided to express his appreciation to his wife, Serwaa Ofori Sarpong, declaring her as one of the people who made him who he is today.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to my wife. Out of the 60 years, she has been with me for 35 years because we got married when I was 25 years old. My mother took care of me for just 25, and she took over,” he said.

“I want to thank my wife because for 35 years, she never worried me. She only gave me peace. There is a saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman, and there, is my wife always behind me. She is the one reason I am truly who I am today,” he added.

The kind gesture from Ofori Sarpong has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians emotionally sharing comments.

The TikTok video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong expressing his gratitude to his wife is below:

Reactions to Ofori Sarpong's gratitude to wife

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong expressed his appreciation to his wife.

Scopers wrote:

“Team Legal wife has gained their credibility. Shout power.”

Owonta wrote:

“I respect men who hold their wives high, no matter how God has blessed them.”

Akosua Brown wrote:

“This got me too emotional. A good woman who will find? God bless you, Sir, for appreciating your wife in public. God bless you more and more. May we be appreciated by our husbands in public one day. May we be good wives to our husbands, too.”

AkyerebsTrishs wrote:

“RNAQ, have you heard?”

Pep wrote:

“He did not say my side check, but my wife. Men take note.”

A YouTube video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong donating a 600-bed dormitory at PRESEC as part of his birthday:

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong donates a 600-bed ultra-modern dormitory to his alma mater, PRESEC Legon, on his 60th birthday on May 5, 2026. Image credit: UTVGhana, @gossips24tv/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ofori Sarpong Donates dormitory to PRESEC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong donated a 600-bed ultra-modern dormitory to his alma mater, PRESEC Legon, on his 60th birthday on May 5, 2026.

The Special Group Company Chairman arrived at the school with Dr Osei Kwame Despite for the official commissioning of the world-class facility, which went viral.

The building, set to be christened Ofori Sarpong House, drew admiration after a video showing its modern interior and toilet facilities circulated on social media

Source: YEN.com.gh