Thierry Henry admitted Arsenal FC are “not at the level” of Paris Saint-Germain but still backed them to compete in the UEFA Champions League final

Henry praised PSG’s quality and experience, warning Arsenal that beating the defending champions in Budapest will be “very difficult”

Owen Hargreaves believes Arsenal can still win the final, highlighting their defence, mentality, and the influence of Declan Rice

Thierry Henry has admitted that Arsenal are “not at the level” of Paris Saint-Germain, but insists he is still desperate for Mikel Arteta’s side to win the UEFA Champions League final.

Arsenal FC, who are also closing in on the Premier League title, booked their place in the Champions League final by beating Atlético Madrid, reaching their first final in the competition in 20 years.

Henry speaks on Arsenal’s chances after PSG reach Champions League final

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, continued their impressive title defence with a strong semi-final victory over FC Bayern Munich, securing their place in the final in Budapest on May 30.

PSG, led by Luis Enrique, have been widely tipped as strong contenders, and Henry acknowledged it will be a major challenge for Arsenal to come out on top.

Speaking to CBS Sports after PSG’s win, Henry said:

“We’re not in a position to pick and choose.

“We’re not at the level of those guys yet so you have to be humble with it. I’m so happy we’re in the final, let’s see what we can do against this team because that’s an outstanding team.

“Stay in your lane, we’re not here to pick and choose, let’s just hope we can beat PSG, but it’s going to be very difficult.”

The Arsenal legend added:

“I woke up with a smile this morning because it’s been 20 years since we got to the final.

“To be in a position to compete for the Premier League, it’s been 22 years since we won it as well.

“We still haven’t lost in Europe and we’re not conceding many goals, that has to count for something. PSG though will have the experience of winning it and they won’t have any fear.

“Hopefully we go there and be brave but we have to beat the defending champions so it won’t be easy, we know that.

“I’m usually not too nervous but I think I will be nervous for that final because they could do something I couldn’t do myself.

“You want your team to win and experience that. Hopefully it’s going to happen but look at how PSG played tonight, they can kill you in both ways, by scoring more goals than you and by neutralising you.

“The best team on the night and in the tie won and they went about it in a different way against Bayern.

“They have everything they need but Arsenal have been resilient and when we do create we score goals. It will be difficult but let’s see.”

Former midfielder Owen Hargreaves also believes Arsenal still have a chance in the final.

“Arsenal have a chance, without question,” he said on TNT Sports. “With that defence that they have, the goalkeeper, they’re brilliant.

“Declan Rice has played as a defensive midfield player and he’s brilliant in there. That will be fascinating.

“PSG will be more attacking than they were against Bayern but this is a different Arsenal now.

“I think the last three or four weeks they went through that little blip. They believe now. They have a chance. They just have to believe.”

PSG vs Arsenal: Kane picks UCL favourites

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane has shared his thoughts on who could lift this season’s Champions League trophy after Paris Saint-Germain knocked Bayern Munich out in the semi-finals on Wednesday, May 6.

The 32-year-old striker saw his dream of winning Europe’s biggest club competition come to an end following Bayern’s dramatic 6-5 aggregate defeat to the reigning champions.

Source: YEN.com.gh