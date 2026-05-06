Young TikTok content creator Lucky, known for featuring in Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba's videos, has passed away

The news of the young TikToker's untimely demise was announced on social media on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba and many netizens mourned Lucky's passing with emotional posts online

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Popular Ghanaian content creator and social media personality Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba has been hit with tragedy following the demise of her colleague, Lucky.

Popular Ghanaian content creator Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba mourns as her young colleague Lucky passes away. Photo source: @amapokuaamemenedaba, @ama.pokua.tv

Source: TikTok

Ama Pokuaa announced the news of Lucky's untimely passing in emotional posts on her social media platforms on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

What happened to content creator Lucky?

The exact circumstances surrounding the sudden demise of Lucky remain unknown.

However, some reports indicate that the content creator who recently featured in Ama Pokuaa's popular TikTok series passed on following a battle with illness.

Lucky's demise has evoked sadness among fans, loved ones and colleagues, including Ama, who mourned her in a series of emotional posts on social media.

Young prominent Ghanaian preacher Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi reportedly passes away. Photo source: Ps Danny Boateng Kusi

Source: Facebook

Sharing an old video of herself hanging out with the deceased and fellow content creator Asor Yaa Asare, Ama Pokuaa struggled to fight back tears as she found difficulties accepting her colleague's passing.

She wrote:

"I told the team not to post you and write R.I.P because you are not dead 😭😭😭😭😭but Lucky, where are you going, my love 😭."

In another video, the social media star was clad in an all-black outfit as she wept uncontrollably over the demise of Lucky, who played the role of her young sister in her recent content, at her plush residence.

In the caption of her post, she noted that she had been devastated by her late colleague's demise and that she could not speak or answer phone calls during her grieving period.

She wrote:

"I’m not ignoring your calls 😭😭😭😭i just don’t know what to say 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Lucky my baby girl is gone😭😭😭😭just like that."

The TikTok videos announcing the demise of TikTok content creator Lucky are below:

TikTok content creator Lucky's demise stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users who mourned the untimely passing of the TikTok content creator below:

AkuaChica commented:

"What happened to her? She’s Nana Ama’s sister in the current story."

Fravida Kids Collection said:

"Ah, is it a prank or what? Because I don't understand 😭😭😭."

Marie wrote:

"Sister Ama, please take heart. God knows what is best 😞."

Nana Yaa Adepa commented:

"I don't think I can continue watching this series again 😭."

Shiya Frims wrote:

"Herh, lucky, why so soon? We just completed school with a lot of dreams 💔😭."

Prominent preacher Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that prominent Ghanaian preacher Pastor Danny Boateng Kusi died on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The late man of God's close associates detailed the cause of his sudden passing on social media.

Pastor Danny Boateng's untimely demise has evoked sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh