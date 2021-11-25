University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa's 2021 best graduating female Mining Engineering student has recently opened up about her achievement

Ellen Essien revealed that she completed her bachelor's degree with a first-class honours

Newmont Ghana acknowledged her academic laurels and awarded her with a cash prize of $1000 (Ghc6,133), a laptop and a chance to have her national service with them

Ellen Essien, a gorgeous recent graduate from the University of Mines and Technology has taken to social media to announce her academic achievement.

On her LinkedIn timeline, she shared that on Saturday, November 20, 2021, she completed her tertiary education and bagged a first-class honours in Mining Engineering.

Ellen Essien in her graduating gown with her cash prize Photo credit: Ellen Essien/LinkedIn

In addition to her feat, she emerged as the best performing female mining engineering student of the 2021 year group.

"On Saturday, November 20, 2021, I graduated from the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa with First Class Honours in Bsc. Mining Engineering.

I also emerged as the best performing female mining engineering student in my batch of graduates."

Ellen received a cash prize of $1000 (Ghc6,133) from Newmont Ghana as well as a laptop and a chance to have her national service with them.

The brilliant young lady thanked all who played a role in her academic journey.

"Special gratitude also goes to my family, all lecturers at the UMAT Mining Engineering Department and all my friends.

I dedicate this feat to all females striving hard to make it in the Sciences."

Source: Yen Ghana