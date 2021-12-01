@Atsudavoh, a man who hails from Ghana has celebrated the assertion that he knows both the new and the old Twitter CEOS

The young man mentioned that he is the founder and CEO of his own startups Ear1 and Bitsika

His post went viral in no time as it took thousands of people on the bird app by complete surprise

A gentleman from Ghana who calls himself Product Guy and has the handle @Atsudavoh, is turning thousands of heads on Twitter because of two photos he shared side-by-side.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Atsu was seen in the same photo with Parag Agrawal, the new Twitter CEO, and another photo with Jack Dorsey, the old CEO of the same company.

These photos suggested to many that Atsu Davoh is doing well himself, as it takes people of a high caliber to relate casually with top CEOs as he has done.

Ghanaian man Atsu Davoh in same photo with old and new Twitter CEOs Photo credit: @atsudavoh

Speaking about himself on his personal website, Atsu described himself as the founder and CEO of ear1 and Bitsika and added:

"If you want to discuss your idea or startup, I’m your guy. I’m more resourceful when you have a specific idea of what you’re building."

What social media users are saying

Many Ghanaians could not help but share their opinions in the comment section regarding Atsu's post.

Below were some of their reactions.

Godwin Abazie said:

And your handle is not verified with over 12k followers? This your connection is useless... Some people in the United States with less than 2k followers are verified.

Buy_My_Brain_Box mentioned:

You don’t know them, you took pictures with them. Woman walking

@RealDismas stated:

What if he met them the same day

See the post below

Ghanaian employed at Twitter

In another interesting story, a gentleman from Ghana called Bernard Kafui Sokpe has been employed by Twitter, one of the leading social media platforms in the world.

Announcing the success on his personal Twitter handle, @mistermeister, Kafui indicated he was offered the role of a senior partner manager.

According to him, the bird app has been extremely instrumental in helping him develop in his career in the last decade and it gives him great joy to be part of the team now.

