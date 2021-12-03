A 44-year-old man from the Northern Region, Alhaji Mashud Muhammed, has become the National Best Farmer for the year 2021

Alhaji Mashud Muhammed, a 44-year-old man who comes from the Mion District of the Northern Region has been named the National Best Farmer for the year 2021.

As Citinewsroom reports, the Alhaji won the prize at the 37th National Farmers Day Awards hosted in the Central Regional Capital, Cape Coast.

The 2021 Farmers’ Day celebration which saw over 160 farmers awarded in various categories was organized under the theme; Planting for Food and Jobs; Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.

Alhaji Mashud Muhammed was awarded GH¢600,000 cash by the Agricultural Development Bank and a GH¢500,000 insurance cover as his prize.

Speaking at the event, The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mentioned that the government has plans to provide more warehouses to reduce post-harvest losses.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto encouraged farmers to turn to organic fertilizers following the high cost of imported fertilizers, which has become one of the challenges facing farmers.

Jerry John Rawlings on farming

Former president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings passed on in November 2020, leaving a legacy as a strong advocate for farming.

On his last active Farmers' Day in December 2019, the former president strongly encouraged the youth to go into farming.

This was part of the speech that the former president posted on his official Facebook page as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

He titled the speech 'congratulations to our farmers' and proceeded to deliver a well-written script to mark the 35th edition of National Farmers' Day.

Rawlings took his time to recognize and applaud the good works the government has done to encourage and promote farming in the country.

