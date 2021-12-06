A gentleman called Douglas Boateng has been able to challenge himself for great academic success

Douglas initially graduated from Kumasi Technical University with an HND and a second-class lower grade

He decided to take his commitment a notch higher and has been able to get his degree with brilliant success as a valedictorian

Douglas Boateng, a hardworking young man in Ghana has proven with his life story that being relentless and refusing to give up can yield wonderful success.

Graduating from the Kumasi Technical University with an HND in Entrepreneurship and Finance in 2016, Douglas had a second-class lower, which was below his expectation.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the young man said he decided to get extremely serious with his academics after recording the grade that he knew his capabilities were better than.

"I decided to top-up my HND at the University of Education Winneba in BSc Banking and Finance. I've now graduated as the valedictorian of my class because I dedicated everyday studying hard to make myself and my parents proud," Douglas said.

Advice for students and future prospects

When asked what piece of advice he would give to anyone enrolling in tertiary school this year, Douglas' words were:

"You might have heard a lot about university but put everything aside and focus on your studies. Social life is important but make sure it does not get the better of you at the expense of your studies. And always attend lectures."

Douglas is currently a NABCO trainee and is open to permanent job opportunities in any finance department of a firm or a financial institution.

