A group of female Chief Executive Officers in Ghana has decided to set up an education endowment fund, with a seed amount of GHC10,000, to support the education of Francisca Lamini, the only female in this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz finals.

Francisca was the first girl in eight years to appear in the finals.

According to a narration by Mawuli Fui Kwadzovia, the group has also pledged to support more females to participate in the NSMQ in the future.

At the grand finale of this year’s National Science Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Francisca Lamini, representing Keta Senior High Technical School (KSHTS aka KETASCO) was adjudged the Most Outstanding Female Contestant.

During the competition, Francisca had caught the special attention of Ms. Angela Kyerematen- Jimoh (former IBM Africa & Middle East Regional Manager,) who admired her sterling performance and decided to rally a group of fellow female CEOS and Business Leaders to groom, mentor and empower Francisca, after the competition.

The female CEOs, included Theresa Ayoade (CEO Charter House,) Dr. Edith Dankwa (Board Chair Business and Financial Times Limited), Abena Amoah (Deputy Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange), Nana Ama Dowuona (Founder and Managing Partner N Dowuona & Company), Fatima Ali Mohammed (CEO Africa Brand Warrior), Success Akpene Asima (General Manager, Privysas Limited ), Yvette Adounvo Atekpe (CEO Dimension Data) and Juliet Shieddy Akamboe (Head-Mining and Metals, West Africa, Standard Bank Group).

The female CEOs commended Francisca for her brilliant performance during the NSMQ and pledged, not just to support her financially, but also to mentor and groom her during the rest of her tertiary education so she could achieve her dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Francisca Lamini expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the group of benevolent CEOs for their kindness in taking it upon themselves to groom her and make her a role model for other young women.

She also expressed the hope that the benevolent commitment of her senior sisters would inspire many more girls to take their studies very seriously especially in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

