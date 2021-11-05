A woman was seen shedding tears at the Ikoyi building collapse site as the only male in her family is trapped under the rubble

She said she has been sitting at the site since the previous day, adding that the method of the rescue team could cause more deaths

As people tried to console her, the woman asked them not to touch her; many social media users have reacted to the heartbreaking video

A heartbreaking video of a woman has emerged on social media in which she could be seen bursting into tears at the scene of the Ikoyi building collapse and lamenting the methods of the rescue team.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the woman said the only male in her family is trapped under the rubble.

A woman couldn't hold back her tears at the Ikoyi building collapse as the only male in her family is trapped under the rubble. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

According to her, she has been sitting at the site since the previous day. She said the method of the rescue team could cause the deaths of those that are still alive and trapped under the rubble.

As she got emotional, she asked people not to touch her when they tried consoling her.

@lindaikejiblogofficial's caption read in part:

"Distraught woman storms scene of collapsed building to berate rescue team for their methods as she reveals the only male in her family is trapped under the rubble."

Social media reacts

Many social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video.

An Instagram user with the handle thatsouthsouthchick wrote:

"You see the reason God left Africa out of hurricanes tornado and so many natural disasters.cos of things like this. How we for take cope.? Na eyahhhh , sorry o, e touch you too na we for dey hear. Our only natural disasters are our elected officials."

@sukaglobeofficial wrote:

"I can feel her pain .. I pray he comes out alive."

@jamesnwanyanwu commented:

"She is right. They are not doing well enough. It's over 48hrs. We are talking about human live here. What are they all doing inform the camera instead of working?"

@hephzibah_adeola said:

"God please help them. Please give the rescuers the wisdom they need. Please step in Lord."

@maeyen10 wrote:

"Oh God please help them."

Bricklayer escapes death at Ikoyi building collapse

In similar news, a bricklayer who was one of those working in the 21-storey building that collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi area of Lagos, has celebrated escaping death.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, he wrote:

"I was working on floor number 12. I just stepped out to order for more plaster sand so we can continue our work cos we have exhausted the one give us in the morning. I was standing not far from the pillar that gave the cracking sound."

