Ace Ghanaian gospel act Esther Smith was considered for one of the biggest music projects which featured tons of African artists, Lion king album, by the world's biggest living entertainer, Beyonce Gissele Carter, released in 2019.

In an ABC documentary directed and executive-produced by Beyonce, her team member was spotted enquiring about the 'ensuro' song by Esther smith as she sought to find who the artist is and which album the song is on.

A lady believed to be from her company, Parkwood Entertainment of Ghanaian descent was seen put a call to her Grandmother in Ghana seeking to find who the artist of the 'Ensuro' song is and what album she could find it on.

Her Grandmother couldn't be of help as she ignorantly refers her granddaughter to check online because she had no idea. The lady chortled suggesting that that was already done but proved futile.

From the documentary, you could tell lots of African artists were considered for the project and we could assume there was no need to waste time to enquire about the song especially considering how discreet Parkwood is about their project, hence did not consider an open indagation.

Beyonce released Beyoncé released the behind-the-scenes TV special on September 16, 2019, , titled Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift, documenting the album's creation and her journey through Africa.

The documentary also features Shatta Wale, Tiwa Savage, Teckno, Lord Afrixana and many others.

