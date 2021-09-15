Abena Magis, a popular Ghanaian relationship advisor, recently shared the story of a young man who was confused about his girlfriend's requests

The girlfriend had a conversation with her man, demanding that he is a bit more rough and hurtful in order to keep the relationship thriving

Social media users in Ghana have been sharing their opinions on the lady's attitude after reading her concerns

A young man in Ghana has amazed social media users after sharing a screenshot of a conversation he was having with his girlfriend.

The picture that was sent to famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abena Magis, had the man anonymously inquiring whether the behavior of his girlfriend was really normal.

"This is a screenshot of a convo between my girlfriend and I. Is it true that most ladies love it more when there is drama and petty fights in the relationship? lol," he asked.

In the convo, the lady was complaining that the man was too nice and the relationship was no more exciting because she does not get hurt often by him and he apologises too quickly.

What social media users are saying

After reading the full narration, below were some comments from social media users.

@OPeeGAspi said:

I never understood these things and I broke up with my gf when she was doing same thing...I thought she was just nagging...now I regret leaving her and I want her back

@catherine_sowah mentioned:

I think the lady has been exposed to negative and toxic relationships, so that's her benchmark for a 'good ' relationships. So sad Disappointed but relieved face

Y3fr3 me Ekow Amoah indicated:

"it doesn't matter make the relationship lit". Snr, no one sells kerosene in your area? I can dash you matches.

See the post below

