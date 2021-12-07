A Bolt driver in Ghana by the name Osei Edward Akoto recently returned a significant amount of money mistakenly sent by a passenger

Without hesitation, 2 hours after the trip had ended, Edward sent back over 100 cedis which could have been the cost of several trips

Edward's faithfulness has earned him massive praises after the passenger shared the story on his Twitter handle @_owula

Osei Edward Akoto, a Bolt driver in Accra is getting drenched on social media with massive praises following his inspirational display of honesty to a customer.

The passenger identified as Owula on Twitter with the handle, @_owula, indicated that he boarded the car from Tesano to Lapaz and the total fare of the trip was GHc12.

While sending the payment via mobile money, Owula mistakenly made the money GHc123, which was 10 times the amount he was supposed to pay.

Ghanaian driver looking happy Photo credit: Luca Sage

Source: Getty Images

Two hours later, upon realizing the mistake, Owula alerted the driver and the honest man sent back all the excess money he received.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

How Ghanaians are reacting

Owula decided to share the story on Twitter by way of appreciating the Bolt driver for his honesty and below were some reactions shared by Ghanaians.

@Manbalo7 hilariously pointed out:

chale your balance dey like tens of thousands there. Ei akoa yi w) sika!

@felcom90 mentioned:

But seriously, the Uber then bolt drivers, most be honest. Some few wey dey spoil demma name.

@ElvisDcx also stated:

If something dey happen to you now u to think e be ur village people but u naa curse yourself

See the post below

Honest taxi driver returns phone left in his car

In another heartwarming story, a kind-spirited Ghanaian taxi driver only identified as Owusu has reportedly returned a phone after a passenger left it in his car.

In a post sighted on the Facebook page of Trotro Diaries, Owusu has been lauded for his honesty.

Though details, including the passenger who left the phone in his vehicle and where the incident occurred, are yet to be known, the post indicated that he could have chosen to do otherwise.

Source: Yen