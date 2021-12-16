Cape Coast Technical University has successfully designed and produced Ghana's first solar tricycle

The invention was unveiled at a ceremony by the university on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The tricycle is noiseless although it has an engine with Wifi and other special features

Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has recently taken to their official to share the news of building Ghana's first solar tricycle.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that the invention was unveiled by the university on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

The Central Regional minister, Hon. Justina M. Assan and Mr. Frederick Ken. Appiah, a representative of the Energy Commission were present at the event.

Invented solar tricycle Photo credit: Cape Coast Technical University/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the post, the Solar Tricycle was designed and produced by the Engineering Design & Innovation Centre of CCTU with support from the Energy Commission of Ghana.

The tricycle is noiseless although it has an engine and it also has Wifi with some other features, Dr. Kwame Anane-Fenin, Director of the Centre shared.

Mr. Frederick Ken. Appiah, a representative of Energy Commission, Ghana shared that the commission is glad to have provided funds to support the innovation and entreated more industries to come onboard to support clean technologies.

The Central Regional Minister also expressed how happy she is about an innovation like that emerging from the region and pledged her support to the management of the school.

