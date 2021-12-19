Waterz Yidana, a renowned author has slammed GES for dismissing Teacher Kwadwo from the service

He asserted that the famous teacher is one of the finest and most passionate tutors in the profession

Waterz further added that GES' action could be justified if Kwadwo was probably a drunkard or got involved in a crime

Popular Ghanaian author, Waterz Yidana, has called out the Ghana Education Service for dismissing Michael Owusu Afriyie, better known as Teacher Kwadwo.

In a post on his Facebook handle, Waters asserted that Teacher Kwadwo is one of the finest people in the profession in Ghana and all his actions are motivated by his passion for the job.

He went a step further to point out that letting such a hardworking teacher go for no criminal reason means the GES does not want Ghana's education to reach its highest potential.

"You cannot sack him if you genuinely want the best for Ghana's education. I see him as a revolutionary teacher who wants the best for Ghana just like any other patriotic citizen," he said.

He further stated:

I follow him on Facebook and I see his good works in the teaching service; such a fine young man who has dedicated his youth and passion to seeing to the growth and development of pupils, should rather be encouraged and supported for grooming our future leaders, not sacked...

Before concluding his remarks, the writer mentioned that the action taken by GES would have been valid if Teacher Kwadwo was engaged in drinking, defilement, document forgery, or caught missing contact hours with his students.

"Teacher Kwadwo, I'm proud of you. You're revolutionary by nature. you'll be fine. Keep up the good works. Ghana will not forget you. You've proven to be a true citizen but not a hypocrite," Yidana concluded.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, in a letter to the outspoken teacher, the GES noted that teacher Kwadwo can no longer teach in the public sector because of misconduct.

Teacher Kwadwo, also a comedian who seemed unperturbed by the dismissal, took to social media to disclose the development regarding his teaching career.

