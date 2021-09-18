CEO of Northwell Group Ghana, Vincent Sayibu, has celebrated his 28th birthday with a powerful surprise to his mother

Vincent decided to pay his mother 5 cedis a day for all the 28 years that she has been there for him

The amount rose to approximately Ghc50,000 which the young CEO sent to his mother on his birthday

Vincent Sayibu, a young Ghanaian man who is the CEO of Northwell Group Ghana, has decided to give his mother a pleasant surprise for being there for him every single day in the last 28 years.

The heartwarming story that was narrated in a video on popular blogger Kwame Branding's Instagram handle showed that Vincent transferred the money to his mother on his 28th birthday, September 18, 2021.

It is indicated that Vincent decided to reward his mother GHc5.00 per day for all the sacrifices and prayers she has offered for him to be where he is today.

Summing up the amount over the course of 365 days a year and 28 years of his life, Vincent arrived at the figure that was a little over GHc 50,000 which he then rounded up and sent to his loving mother.

Last year, Vincent was nominated for the 40 Under 40 Awards. In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his handle, the entrepreneur said:

I am actually out of words right now! We were actually nominated twice. Indeed the young shall grow. Chairman this is for you.

