Apart from their looks, these men run successful establishments in the world of business

The social media pages of these men have ladies comment the 'wows' and the love emojis to it

Their success and good looks have made these business executives the 'ladies men'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana is blessed with lots of good things and that includes very industrious and handsome young men. Not only are these young men hardworking and leaders in their field of work, but they also take good care of themselves so far as grooming and coming out presentable is important.

The success some of these men exude coupled with their clean selves and charming looks have made them crush-worthy personalities for most of the ladies, especially on social media.

Regardless of the marital status of these men, ladies can't help but always express their interest and admiration for them under their comment sessions.

From the media to real estate, oil and gas and even politics, some young good looking Ghanaian men have climbed the ladders in their fields, putting in extra work and serving the best of looks that get ladies stunned always.

Some of such good-looking and successful include Kojo Jones, Cheddar, Bola Ray, Kennedy Osei, John Dumelo, to mention but a few.

Photos of Kennedy Osei, Cheddar, Kojo Jones.source:instagram/@kennedyosei @iamfreedom @kojojones

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Kojo Jones

Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah is a celebrated real estate grandee and CEO of Empire Domus. He is as clean as a new pin has an amazing social media presence and gets ladies gagged with his good looks.

In 2018, he won the Young Achiever Award for Ghana and Africa (Rising Star Award) at the Exclusive Men of the Year Awards (EMY).

2.Cheddar

Founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Ltd, Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar has grown into a Real Estate mogul – building living and working spaces that have attracted lots of commendation.

He has an incredible fashion sense and gets ladies spellbound with his luxury posts.

3. Kennedy Osei

How can we not make mention of the eldest son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei who is the CEO of the Despite Group of Companies.

Although he is married with two kids, some ladies can't help but still crush on him as seen in the share comment under such posts.

4. Brommon

The CEO of Brommon Bespoke, Kweku Boateng Akuoko, is another mesmerizing business executive.

His 007 fashion sense is what gets the ladies gagged anytime he shares a photo.

The 007 social media sensation also serves us the very best of corporate fashion which gets the ladies star struck.

5. Kelvin Mensah

Kelvin Mensah popularly known as PJ KEV is an African American entrepreneur and a private jet broker.

He is synonymous with wealth and luxury is a dream man for most Ghanaian ladies.

6. John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo is a jack of many trades. Aside acting John Dumelo is an entrepreneur. He launched his clothing line (J.Melo) in 2012. The Actor is also known to be involved in both Crop and Animal farming.

John is loved by many but the ladies adore his very existence.

7. Bola Ray

CEO of EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment. Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray is a muse for most ladies on social media.

He has become the standard to which ladies mark their dream men.

Source: Yen.com.gh