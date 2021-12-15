Prince Erere Nana, a man from Delta who recently married two pregnant ladies at once has stated that he is the happiest man in the world

The newly wedded groom despite having two wives said he would likely take a third wife in the future

According to the chief, those people who tie the knot with only one wife cannot be counted as married folks

A newly wedded polygamist identified as Prince Erere Nana has advised male folks to take more than one wife, a measure he opined will curtail cheating.

The Nigerian man from Orhokpokpor village in Delta became an internet sensation after his viral wedding invite showed he was to wed two pregnant ladies at the same time.

He says men with one wife are not married yet

Speaking at the close of his traditional wedding to the ladies, Erere told BBC News Pidgin that he is the happiest man in the world.

In his words, people who marry only one wife are not married yet.

Painting a scenario to drive home the importance of polygamy, the traditional doctor said in a situation whereby one is married to one wife and happen to have kinsmen visit at a time his woman is away, it will pose a problem for such a person.

Making a case for himself in that scenario, Erere said he personally cannot cook for his kinsmen in the absence of his wife (if he married only one woman) given that he is a traditional man.

The elated man revealed that he would likely take a third wife, a statement the brides threw weight behind in their separate interviews.

Social media reacts

Ababanwa Nneka said:

"D most important thing is dt understanding and maturity is there, kudos to d first wife much love momma,not very woman can do this i respect u ma."

Antonia Nwakanma wrote:

"What everyone want in this life na happiness...since your wives are making you happy hmmmm abeg carry dey goooo joor."

Oliseh Victor Dorgu Tombia remarked:

"We Delta men which day one wife go do us?,even we wey marry one wife, our eyes till dey do us totori totori,abeg make una epp us,we too like many children and wives,even dose of us wen dem born out delta state, still dey struggle with this habit of staying with one woman as a wife.

"I no talk say make una start dey fight me,but i dey talk the truth,ask any truth born of this delta ijaw pipo wey my pipo..."

Tijani Olabode stated:

"My brother I am not against your opinion but try and bring your kids so that we will not have thieves all over the place measure you are capable of taking good care of yourself wives and the children marriage is not only to enjoy your self please try and bring up good children good luck."

Man who married two ladies opens up on reason behind his action

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a 34-year-old Nigerian man who married two wives on the same day had opened up on why he did it.

The groom named Ekpe, who hails from Igbide in the Isoko South local government area of Delta state, told The Punch that he met his first wife in 2008 and the second one in 2010.

The young man said he decided to marry the two ladies on the same day because he loves them both.

Ekpe said they both have three children each for him and he had to do the right thing by paying their bride price and marrying them legally.

