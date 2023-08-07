Some people envisage things and get them done, and young Bright Etornam Kwasi Nyakpo is one of them

He has been dreaming of building a car since he was in class three, and when he got to high school, he made his dream a reality

Young Bright made a car from scrap metals he bought from some dealers for about GH¢300

Bright Etornam Kwasi Nyakpo is a senior high school student who has shown that damaged products can be used to make something new and refreshing.

Young Bright, who attends Esaase Bontefufu Senior High School, has made a car from scrap metals.

In a video, he said he has been toying with manufacturing a car since he was in class three.

The SHS student said he learnt to weld before he started building the car Photo credit: TV3 Ghana Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

However, he knew he was too young to engage so he started researching the needed items to make a car.

"This is a talent from God. I was there and something came to mind to build this thing. I was in class three then, and I didn't have money, so I started saving. By God's grace, I got some money and started in form two," Bright said.

It took him nine months to build the car after he learnt to weld so that he could join the metals together.

"So when I knew how to weld a bit, I started doing it. For the engine, I went to scrap dealers and showed them what I wanted to do. They sold the parts to me for about GH¢300. With the wiring, if I'm fixing it and I have some difficulty, I go to a motor fitter for help."

Bright's mother did not support her son

But Bright's mother was unhappy that her son was not focusing on his studies but on building a car. She thought he had lost focus and kept telling him to study.

"I told him to stop building the car and focus on his studies. Before I realised he had moved the vehicle from home. So I thought he had discarded it. When he goes out, he doesn't come home early. When I ask, he says he went for extra classes, not knowing he was working on the vehicle. I was so surprised when he brought the car home one day."

Watch the video below

Comments on the video

There have been several reactions to the video shared by TV3 Ghana. Many called on the government to help the young boy be better. Read some of the comments below:

@George Dadzie said:

I always say the only thing that can develop Ghana 70% is TVET(technical school) because majority of the youth goes to Secondary school then later comes back and be doing mobile money,even some science students are doctors in trotro,they sell dewormer and tabea in trotro

@Gilbert Marfo commented:

Wow . Great talent and needs to be guided along the line. He’s a great asset to the family and nation at large. Kudos Bright.

@Cosmos Caris wrote:

The nation will not help me him. They will tell him to learn and go to university and do geology after that he will come sit in the house . awww ama Ghana we are suffering oo hmm , may God see the boy through to develop this talent

@Richard Akumanyin Junior said:

The brain is working. He needs a little push

@Kofi Rock wrote:

The children are trying to invent but where is the helper. Millions of dollars are found in people's houses.

@Citizen JB said:

The youths has 70% of ideas, talent and the capacity to raise the technology of our country high but the leaders are messing up the country . A country where ministers (Politicians) can keep over millions of CDs and Dollars at their resident di3 how can they think better.

14-Year-Old Girl Bags Three Degrees In 10 Months

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young girl not even in grade 9 obtained her third degree at 14.

Anita Bennet has associate degrees in arts, child care, administration and management, and her latest degree is an associate of science.

Anita was inspired by her siblings who also started studying for college qualifications at 11 and 13.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh