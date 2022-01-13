A gentleman in Ghana bought gifts for both his girlfriend and his ex-lover as part of the Christmas celebrations

Unfortunately for him, his girlfriend found out and became very unhappy with the gesture he made to his ex

The young man came on social media seeking advice because he could not understand why his girl was unhappy

A young man in Ghana decided to reveal his confusion on social media with the hope of getting some understanding from netizens online.

In an anonymous letter posted by popular TikToker @ms_me_tracy, the young man said his girlfriend has decided not to speak with him anymore.

According to him, this was after he gifted his girlfriend an Apple watch and gave his ex-girlfriend an Airpod because they broke up amicably and are still very good friends.

"My girlfriend saw the tickets to the items I bought and asked. I didn't lie to her and she is angry I bought an item for my ex. But am I wrong?" the gentleman enquired.

Comments from social media users

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians shared with the young man.

Jennifer Nnawuba said:

I understand why she’s worried. She’s not wrong to be bothered, she might be having second thoughts.

nafisatakassim stated:

Buying them such gifts might just start a spark somehow and that’s what she’s afraid of

Kwaku Agyei Ansong mentioned:

imagine seeing her with a new phone and she tells u it’s her ex that bought it for her…. What will u think as well. U should’ve told her.

Sykah_sika indicated:

I hope you will feel very good when she gets expensive shirts for her ex and sneakers for you on easter

