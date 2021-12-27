7 Ghanaians who Became Popular for Different Unexpected Reasons in 2021
- In 2021, several people who hitherto were normal Ghanaians became viral sensations on social media for different reasons
- A few others were already trying to come into the limelight but it never happened until 2021 arrived
- YEN.com.gh highlights some of these sensational stories that unfolded in 2021 and broke the internet
Every year, with the help of social media, many stories go viral and some end up establishing certain individuals on the pedestal of fame.
2021 was no different as YEN.com.gh has compiled some amazing personalities who rose from being everyday Ghanaians to becoming very popular.
1. Francisca Lamini
The 18-year-old past student of Keta Senior High Technical School became a sensation online after becoming the first female student in eight years to reach the final stage of the National Science and Maths Quiz competition.
2. Dampare
George Akuffo Dampare is a Ghanaian chartered accountant and a police officer who was appointed as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo.
After taking over from James Oppong-Boanuh who had been serving since October 2019, the new IGP's numerous exploits have made him not only famous but also popular.
His diligence has endeared him to the hearts of many Ghanaians.
3. Twene Jonas
Twene is a young man who was born and bred in Ghana but tried fruitlessly to get the attention of Ghanaians through comedy skits and social media comments.
However, he traveled to the United States and started making videos for Ghanaians about life abroad.
He has gotten several thousands of followers since then.
4. Black Sherif
Mohammed Ismail Sherif also known as Blacko, Kweku Frimpong has been producing music for a few years now but he never really gained any traction.
However, the young artiste decided to release his first and second 'sermons' in 2021.
These titles broke the glass ceiling and pushed Mohammed into fame and he now has international collaborations.
5. Yaw Tog
Much like Black Sherif, Yaw Tog who graduated from senior high school in 2021, rose to fame after releasing some titles that took the country by storm.
Nobody saw this coming.
6. Journalist Albert
The young man also called Bongo Ideas became popular after a video of his audition to become the next TV star on GHOne was shared on social media.
Journalist Albert's following increased from a few thousands to nearly 20,000 within a few days on Twitter.
7. Oswald
Many Ghanaians on social media woke up on the morning of July 30, 2021, to a trend on Twitter concerning a young boy named Oswald, who wrote a letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration at school
The viral letter got more than 50 companies interested as they gave the young boy numerous gifts for his 'Our Day'.
