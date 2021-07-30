Many Ghanaians on social media woke up on the morning of July 30, 2021, to a trend on Twitter concerning a young boy named Oswald who wrote a letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration at school

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, in the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled Things to Bring on Our Day, the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note''.

Since the letter started going viral, many companies decided to come in and make some provisions for the boy by way of helping his mother meet his request.

At the time of this report, well over 50 companies in Ghana have already joined the trend to promise packages they intend to deliver for the boy's Our Day celebration.

Some promises

DNA TEST CLINIC promised:

The team at the clinic will be conducting free DNA Paternity test for the whole kids and their parents at the Our Day event.

Domino's Pizza Ghana pledged:

We didn't see pizza on the list. But what's Our Day without Domino's anyway? Count us in 10 boxes for his class on us!

Ashesi University vowed:

We have been informed about this very detailed “our day” petition, and we love it! When they are ready, we’ll give him and his class a tour at Ashesi and do our best to convince @PatrickAwuahJr to meet with them!

@AccessBankGhana proposed:

What’s “our day” without securing a bright future for this daring chap? We’ll help his mother open an Early Saver’s account for him so he can have a Perfect Start to life with GHS 1,000 in the account. We will get in contact with mummy

@NSMQGhana indicated:

This "Our Day" star needs a front-row seat to watch his seniors compete during #NSMQ2021. We would like to host his entire class and of course, Mrs Appiah.

See a long thread of other companies in the post below:

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Ghanaian artiste, KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, has offered to perform at the boy's school on the vacation day. '

'Chale where the kiddie ein school dey? I go like go perform for them,'' he said.

Source: Yen News