13 veteran Ghanaian celebrities still living their best lives in wealth and swag

In the late 80's coming forward to the 2000 millennium, many Ghana actors and actresses graced our screens and we were eager to watch them at their best.

Many of these stars were so good at playing particular roles that it became almost impossible to have others filling the voids they left.

For instance, veteran actress Grace Omaboe famed as Maame Dokono was always a rich man's wife and would challenge her son's decision to marry a lady from a poor home.

A lot of nostalgic memories come back when one thinks about some of the popular movies from the 90's and how we did not mind watching them over and over again.

With time, some of these actors changed career paths due to the influx of many now-popular names who came into the scene.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you, 13 veteran actors and actresses, in Ghana who are still glowing and living their best lives.

1. David Dontoh

David Dontoh was noted for starring in all the big productions in Ghana. He managed to become a big name in the movie space. With time, he moved on to other things, nowadays, he is mostly a celebrity judge on shows.

2. Rama Brew

Veteran screen goddess Rama Brew was noted in many movies for her eloquence and exceptional beauty. Nowadays she also takes center stage as a judge in reality shows.

3. Maame Dokono

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe famed as Maame Dokono is synonymous to Broadway's Marilyn Monroe. She starred in almost every movie in the 90's and was the epitome of the bossy housewife. She still commands a lot of respect whenever she steps out.

4. Fred Amugi

Fred Amugi took the movie industry by storm as he starred in movies with almost all the names one can mention. He still wields his star power and has been glowing in photos shared online.

5. Koo Fori

Ghanaian actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari popularly known as Koo Fori for his role in Efie Wura TV series is also a notable veteran. He is still very well celebrated when he steps out.

6. Agya Koo

Known as the king of Ghana comedy, Alex Kofi Adu, famed as Agya Koo starred in over 100 movies which brougt himwordwide fame. He is still in the movie industry but not playing many roles.

7. Akorfa Adjeani Aseidu

Pretty Ghanaian actress Akorfa was known to be every man's dream in the many movies that aired during her peak. She is also sometimes active as a judge in reality shows.

8. Kyeiwaa

Female actress Rose Mensah became known for her sinister roles in many Kumawood-produced movies. She has currently relocated to the United States of America.

9. Dzifa Gomashie

Actress Dzifa Gomashie became the face of many TV commercials in Ghana. She played many roles in movies but later moved to become a politician serving under the NDC government.

10. Pascaline Edwards

Star actress Pascaline Edwards was a damsel in every movie and caused all married men to do everything in their power to win her love. She is currently living her best life as well.

11. Kalsoume Sinare

Kalsoume Sinare played a role not too different from that of Maame Dokono as she played the role of a rich man's wife. She is married to Ghanaian football legend Tony Baffoe.

12. Selassie Ibrahim

The pretty actress Selassie Ibrahim graced our TV screens with her beauty and went on to do that for many years. She is living her best life currently.

13. Brew Riverson Jnr

Known as the fresh boy of the 90's, Brew-Riverson was every lady's dream man. He is now a lecturer.

