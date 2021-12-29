Drama as Fight Breaks out In Church on Boxing Day While Pastor Is Preaching

A church service by Bishop Kevin Adams was interrupted after a fight broke out among the congregation

A man wearing white approached a youth pastor seated at the front row and started throwing jabs, to which the pastor responded in kind

Adams later said that the man who had attacked the pastor had relapsed after leaving rehab

There was drama at a church after two members of the congregation decided to get physical while the preacher hammered the gospel.

During a sermon, a fight broke out at the Olivet Baptist Church in Tennessee. Photo: Olivet Baptist Church.

Fight breaks out

TMZ reports that the fight happened at the Olivet Baptist Church in Tennessee on Sunday, December 26.

Footage of the melee depicted one man coming up to another man sitting on the front row and started swinging.

The seated guy stood up, and they started trading blows as they moved out of the camera's view.

The preacher unsuccessfully tried bringing back normalcy, as the two did not heed his calls.

"Stop it, Marcus. Marcus, come on," Bishop Kevin Adams could be heard saying.

Man calmed down

The preacher later said that the man in the white t-shirt had just returned from rehab before attacking a youth pastor seated at the front.

Adams further insinuated that the man might have relapsed, as he had no idea where he was.

Adams also said that they managed to calm the man down before he broke into tears and decided to go back to rehab.

Preacher’s clothes torn

YEN.com.gh previously reported drama at the Pentecostal Assemblies of God-Kenya in Sabatia, Vihiga county, after two warring sides over a service that took longer than expected.

It was reported that the church was divided into two factions, one rallying behind the pastor and a caretaker preacher.

The two groups worship in the same church but in shifts. During the Sunday, November 21, service, the caretaker's group is said to have worshipped longer than expected, a move that irked the pastor's group, which was waiting outside.

Chaos succeeded as the pastor's group stormed into the building to get the other group out of the church.

In the incident, one lady was hit with a metal rod used to ring the church bell while the pastor’s clothes were torn. Police officers from Lunyerere intervened and contained the situation.

