Gary Al-Smith, a popular sports journalist in Ghana got invited for an impromptu interview on Aljazeera

At the time, the gentleman was in a house dinner with his friend as it is his holiday period from work

However, Gary decided to take up the challenge and set up for the interview using random items he found around and the result was spectacular

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Famous Ghanaian sports journalist, Gary Al-Smith, has taken professionalism to another dimension after he was able to stage a world-class interview whilst he was in an unusual location.

Sharing the inspiring creativity on his Facebook handle, Gary indicated that he was called for an unexpected interview on Aljazeera when he was at a holiday dinner in his friend's house.

Although it came impromptu, Gary said he did not want to decline the request but rather got innovative with the random items he found in his friend's kitchen and living room.

Gary Al-Smith, a Ghanaian Sports Journalist in an Interview with Aljazeera Photo credit: Gary Al-Smith

Source: Facebook

"We moved the Christmas tree into the background, perched the dining chair by the kitchen door, propped the phone on my friend's child's water bottle," he revealed.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Interestingly, the end result was as classical as a well-thought-out and pre-arranged professional set-up on TV.

Touching on what inspired his creativity, Gary said:

I've done many improvised things throughout my career. My mantra has always been simple: I'm always ready. Anytime, anywhere, anyway possible.

After just a few hours, the post got liked, shared, and commented on by thousands of people who were clearly blown away by Gary's ingenuity.

See Gary's post below

Samed Crystal, a Ghanaian young man gets innovative

While on the subject of creativity, young Ghanaian creative, Samed Crystal, has built an incubator that can hatch 2,000 eggs in 21 days.

According to a social media user with the name Kwaku Dey, Samed is a young entrepreneur whose special skills enabled him to develop the incubator.

From Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region, Samed's invention comes at a time when the world is grappling with the dreadful coronavirus pandemic.

The poultry industry has also not been spared from the dire impact of the global pandemic which threatens to collapse even major economies.

Source: Yen