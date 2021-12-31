@ugleeoak, a gentleman on Twitter who now lives in Canada left coffee in his car & it became an 'ice cream' the next day

This happened due to the extremely cold weather that made sure the coffee got solidified in the cup

He questioned young people who desire to travel outside the country about whether they are sure about that desire

A gentleman who traveled to Canada and identifies himself on Twitter as @ugleeoak, has cracked up thousands of social media users with a recent post.

Sharing a photo of what was left of a cup of coffee he left in his car the night before, the gentleman gave subtle advice for young people to stop longing to travel abroad.

The coffee in the cup had solidified due to the extremely cold weather and the cup itself had given up as it could not withstand the increase in volume due to solidification.

Photos of the aftermath of a cold temperature in Canada Photo credit

Source: Twitter

Reactions from social media users

Many netizens could not scroll by the post without entering the comment section to share a few thoughts.

Below were some of the reactions.

@muya_gichigi_ll replying to @ugleeoak said:

Ain't scaring no unemployed introverts with this. We are in hell we are better off sitted in -10 °C in a heated home with a car parked outside with warmed seats than sleeping hungry in this humid hellhole.

@ArsherDark replying to @ugleeoak cracked ribs by saying::

May u freeze like your coffee if u ask this question again in 2022. But wats my own I nor like place where eye too plenty nothing do Europe abeg. I nor Dey see this kind tin Still want to come to Holland or Ireland. Small tin Canada or USA TL nor go hear word

@ikennaohaji1 replying to @ugleeoak opined:

Common temperature change, you're complaining. In the kwantry we're tweeting from, them go shatter ya glass all becos of that frozen cup of coffee.

See the original post below

Man claims abroad is overrated

In a similar story, a young man from Ghana identified with the Twitter handle, @uncleskinnyyyyy, currently stays in Norway according to his bio on the social media platform.

In a recent tweet, he indicated that life abroad is highly overrated, and Ghanaian youth should focus on making it in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

"Guys, stay in Ghana. Abrokyire be scam!!!" was his simple tweet but this has generated massive reactions on social media from people who agree, and others who think his opinion is completely flawed.

Source: YEN.com.gh