A young man recently made waves on social media after accidentally destroying a cake meant for an occasion

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the man walking up a stair case to present a nicely decorated cake only to trip and fall

The look of embarrassment on the man's face got many reacting on social media

A video has surfaced online that has been causing netizens to laugh their hearts out.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Honam Sardine had a young man happily holding a good looking cake in his hands while walking towards a platform at what appears to be a ceremony.

Man with cake at party Photo credit: Honam Sardine/Facebook

Source: Facebook

As the young man linked up the stairs, he unfortunately missed a step and embarrassingly landed on the floor along with the cake.

Several photographers and videographers were seen in the video still taking coverage regardless of what had just happened.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 15,000 views with more 150 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

Ewura Abena commented:

Wopre ooooo wopre

Joy Yeboah wrote:

He jxt wished d earth will open and swallow him at DAT very instant!!! Awwww bro

From Blessing Ekundayos:

Hemmmmmmm nawaoooo how we go do now?

Yhaa Trimude replied

Jesus birthday cake don fall

Bright Lebroi Bans wrote:

This will be a memory he will never forget....

From Hanna Agyemany:

Eish....'Things fall apart' paa nie

Mary Baffour Awuah commented:

And the camera men were busy videoing Nana kafra, sanu

Watch the full video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a Ghanaian couple set a record with the biggest-ever wedding cake, shaped like V8. They set social media buzzing after a video showing the cake that was used at their wedding made rounds on the internet.

The couple, said to be of Ghanaian descent were captured in a video shared by Live Weddings with Kwaku on Instagram seated in a big white car cake.

The nicely decorated cake sparkled and could easily be mistaken for a real car were it not for the blank headlights.

While in it, the groom held firmly the wheels as he locked lips with his beautiful bride to the admiration of guests. The car cake is speculated to have cost millions in cedis. No doubt, guests were awestruck likewise social media users who watched the video owing the uncommon cake style.

