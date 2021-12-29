A man's 'specially designed' okada with a ridiculous long passengers' seat has become an internet sensation

The okada, unlike normal bikes, can carry 7 passengers plus the rider at once thanks to its abnormally long seat

Some internet users have argued that the remodelled okada is dangerous for both riders and passengers

Necessity is said to be the mother of innovation, but an okada remodelling has left much to be told and begged the question, 'what spurred this idea?'

In a trending video on the social media space, an okada man was spotted with a ridiculous ride that has a long seat.

The okada carries 8 persons altogether

The seat is so long that it can take 7 passengers, including the bike rider, at the same time.

@goldmynetv shared a video on Instagram capturing men and women hoping on the long-seated bike one after the other like it wasn't a big deal.

With both feet planted firmly on the ground, the okada rider maintained balance as the passengers boarded the bike till they became 7.

He then zooms off with ease. YEN.com.gh couldn't ascertain the location of the video as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@officalg9ice remarked:

"I must stop this bike guy for road even if I Nor be police man.. What!!"

@abilitywithoutvalidity stated:

"The sad part of this kind of adventure is that when they fall great will be the fall Of them all with those harmful objects they are holding. #May God guide them all."

@engr_hayormarcus opined:

"Hajue suzuki, Lchasis and extended wheel base , limited edition."

@wonderss53 wrote:

"Nothing we no go see for French African countries na their weyrey high pass."

@simsidtours thought:

"This should be Douala Cameroon. The rate at which bike is been use is alarming."

