Sirizani Butau is being praised online after he risked his life to rescue eight people from a burning bus

The incident occurred in Mutare, Zimbabwe and South African philanthropist BI Phakathi shared the news on Facebook

Thousands of commenters from across the globe thanked Sirizani for his selfless act as they prayed for him to get better soon

South Africa's faceless hero BI Phakathi turned his attention to another heroic person. Phakathi shared a few images of a man named Sirizani Butau, who he commended for pulling eight people out of a burning bus in Mutare, Zimbabwe.

Phakathi shared three images of Sirizani where he can be seen covered in dirt with pieces of his skin burnt off. The good Samaritan's kind act resulted in thousands of comments from social media users praising him for his deed.

This heroic man risked his life to pull eight people out of a burning bus in Zimbabwe. Image: BI Phakathi and Siri Butau

Social media users thank Butau for his selfless deed

Paul Street said:

"Total respect sir, hope your burns heal quickly. God bless you, sir."

Lynley Hanson shared:

"A true hero. God bless you. Hope you are getting some good medical treatment for your burnt legs."

Kenn Leroy offered up some help:

"Is there a GoFundMe for this man? I know he is going to have some serious medical bills I’d like to bless him."

Tanaka Kuda Nyamutenha wrote:

"This man has restored my faith in humanity... Get well soon soldier."

Brand En Eleni Fourie commented:

"Brave man, I salute you. May everything you touch turn into gold, brother. You are a true example of what humanity is all about."

Santanna Van Zuydam added:

"An actual hero! May God bless him and his loved ones. Utter respect!"

Man Rescued by Good Samaritan After Driver hit him on Highway & ran Away

In other news about good Samaritans, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a man whose name is withheld was saved by a brave stranger after an unkind driver hit him on the Achimota overhead N1 highway and sped off.

Narrating the story on his Facebook handle, Osman Ameyaw Jnr, who was the Good Samaritan indicated that the incident happened around nine o'clock in the evening.

According to him, the collision happened right in front of him and nobody cared to help the man as those who witnessed it ran away.

