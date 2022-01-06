A kid almost gave her father a "heart attack" after she threw his phone's case inside water in an attempt to prank him

Thinking his phone was going to be water-logged, the man leaped inside the pool to retrieve the expensive gadget

Many who reacted to the video said they would have beaten such a child before realising it is just a prank

A kid played a very funny prank on her dad and many people could not stop talking about how mischievous children could be.

In a video shared by @olorisupergal on Instagram, a girl went to where her dad placed his iPhone. She removed the case and kept the device safe out of sight.

He realised it was just a case

Afterwards, she woke her dad up, and threw the case inside the water, making him think it was the actual phone. The man screamed and jumped inside the pool to save it.

The kid laughed when the man discovered it was just the phone's case and nothing more. It was such a very funny sight.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 13,000 likes.

Mixed reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

nigeriamostbeautifulgirl said:

"That was too expensive."

official_riken_francis said:

"Naja pikin go chop beating ehh."

chioma_jk said:

"Deep down I know I want to try this with someone."

funshiizzle said:

"The relief after he realized."

officialtboss_ said:

"Imagine she accidentally dropped the phone thinking it was the case."

lanickky said:

"It's cos she has a good relationship with the papa... Goan try it with Pa Old soldier."

alain_larbee said:

"I go don slap you enter the water join before i know say na case u throw inside."

Source: YEN.com.gh