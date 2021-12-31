Emotional Moment Little Girl Makes Baby Sister to Stop Crying, Wipes Her Tears in Viral Video
- A little girl took care of her kid sister who was crying in a video that has gathered massive reactions
- To keep the baby quiet, she held her well and placed a pacifier in her mouth; an act that worked quick magic
- People who reacted to the video online said that the small girl must have learnt the act of care from her parents
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A cute video has shown the moment a little girl was trying to calm her kid sister in a lovely way.
As the baby cried, the big sister handled the situation well in a way that shows she knew what she was doing.
Being the big sister
In the video shared by @upworthy, she inserted a pacifier into the baby's mouth. A moment after, the kid stayed quiet. The sister stroked her chic to wipe the sibling's tears away.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 700,000 views.
What a lovely child
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
durango_on_the_go said:
"My older sister would of let me cry."
ancomdi said:
"Give cred to the parents for raising a caring big sis!"
anniebradley7 said:
"This is such a precious moment, so happy it was caught on video to be cberished."
callistamonic said:
"Wow she handled it so much better than an adult like me who’d get panic around crying kids."
jwarrack11 said:
"That big Sis learned how to love like that from her parents so good job Mom and Dad!"
nemopoets said:
"That so beautiful, but please DON'T forget to let her be kid and enjoy her childhood."
amandalynnblaze said:
"She is just too magical for words. What a beautiful tender heart and maternal instinct."
Boy took care of his sibling
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a boy became an internet sensation for standing in for his mum in caring for his sister at school.
A Facebook user, Alisigwe Amarachi, who shared the video online stated that the boy's mum had gone to take a quiz in class, leaving him with the little girl.
A marvelled Amarachi narrated that the boy won her admiration as he mixed the food and fed the crying girl like a mother.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh