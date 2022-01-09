Selina Denva has made a big statement on social media with gorgeous photos

The model who is based in Florida has flaunted her flawless beauty to the world and fans can't keep calm

Selina is not just a model, she is also a trained Sonographer and a financial agent

Selina Denva, a beautiful Ghanaian model has really come to stay as she has been warming the hearts of many.

Selina, who doubles as a Sonographer has started 2022 on a solid note with breathtaking photos.

The Ghanaian who is based in Florida in the United States of America (USA), has proved that she is living her American dream.

Selina Denva: Pretty Ghanaian model drops 1st photos in 2022; shows flashy lifestyle (Photo credit: Instagram/Selina Denva)

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Selina is spotted on the street of Florida looking gorgeous.

From the photos, she posed beside her white car with a customized number plate.

Selina looks so beautiful as she displayed her iconic figure in the aforementioned photos.

Reactions from followers

raeabbeyy:

"Why so foooiiinnneeeeeeee????."

virgolove_:

"You soo fine."

afrikanlee_:

"WHO BORN THIS FINE GYAL."

mami.khay:

"okayyy boo rock n roll with the big girls."

melmkhize13feb:

"A town babyie !!!!!."

