- A 23-year older man has been arrested for stealing goats

- All 26 goats were smuggled into an Opel vehicle

- About 16 of the goats died after their mouths were sellotaped

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the Northern Region for stealing goats and sellotaping their mouths.

The suspect, Haruna Zakaria, was driving an Opel Astra with registration number BA 1538-12 loaded with some of the goats.

Police arrest 26-year-old man for stealing 26 goats and sellotaping their mouths (Pictures extracted from Savelugu Municipal Police)

Source: UGC

Confirming the incident, the Savelugu Municipal Police Commander, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, said the animals are currently with the police adding that 18 of the animals are alive, whiles some suffocated to death.

Source: Yen.com.gh