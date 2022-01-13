Kind Man Hailed Hero After Buying Young Girl School Shoes

It might seem normal to own a pair of school shoes to you, but to many young Mzansi citizens it is a dream

A social media user who goes by the handle @tankiso_matanka helped one child, but he, unfortunately, could not help the other

Reaching out, the community came together and it looks like the young boy will have a pair of shoes soon too

School shoes might seem like normality for most, but they are a luxury to many. A kind man did his best to help children who were not fortunate enough to get shoes in time for school.

Thousands of children in South Africa walk kilometres to school every day, some without school shoes and others without shoes at all.

A social media user who goes by the handle @tankiso_matanka shared pictures of the children who did not have shoes, showing how he was able to help the sister but unfortunately not the brother… yet!

“Saw these two siblings this morning.

“Managed to get a pair for the girl.

“Still need to get a pair for the brother.”

Mzansi comes together to help the brother

While the man was not able to help both children, he did take the time to reach out to find someone who would be able to help him help the brother.

Ubuntu still runs strong through the veins of our beautiful people, and it shows in times of need, just like this.

@_AfricanSoil said:

“DM me your number so we can get shoes for the brother ✊”

@bucie_SZ said:

“When it's celebrities they don’t talk. Chubeka wena bhuti, you are doing a great job...keep posting.”

@larent_Taurus said:

“God bless you and your family”: Momma beams as she receives school shoes for her child

School shoes are not a given for every child in South Africa. One desperate mother was gifted school shoes for her child and her heart burst with gratitude.

Zina Kaba Manentsa took to the heartwarming Facebook group #ImStaying to share the sweet story. The grateful momma publicly thanked Janie Loots – Smit for her kindness.

Her child now has school shoes and even a cool bottle to go with it. Ugh, stories like these are total heart smelters!

“Thank you a million times to Janie Loots-Smit for my son's school shoes and they also came with school bottle nogal, I'm so happy and #imstaying.”

