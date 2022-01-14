Teacher Kwadwo, former GES tutor has recently shared that in light of losing his professional job, he will be returning to making YouTube videos on full time basis

The young comedian said he will continue with the interview style videos which propelled him to stardom

Loyal followers who saw his most resorted to the comments section to encourage and congratulate him

Well-known Ghanaian comedian and former teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo has recently taken to his official Facebook page to announce his decision to return to YouTube on full-time basis after being dismissed by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Teacher Kwadwo gained popularity after a number of his YouTube videos went viral, after which he got the opportunity to work with big brands and media firms.

Teacher Kwadwo with former students and posing for the camera Photo credit: teacher_kwadwo/YouTube

His post read as;

I am coming back with my INTERVIEW VIDEOS. It’s gonna be VERY ENTERTAINING and MASSIVE because I am jobless and have more time now.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 11,000 netizens reacting to it with more than 500 people commenting.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below;

Oteng Tsikata Amponsah commented:

The best thing that ever happened to you is the GES dismissal! The dismissal is a dismissal from poverty and you should thank God for that. There is a lot of potential in the entertainment industry and you are lucky enough to already have a huge presence on social media. Focus on creating your own content and you will see your accounts swell up! GES always pushes away every good thing in the service. Very unfortunate!!!

Tony Debongo Apalpio wrote:

your caliber is multifaceted and I believe you can easily delve into the media space and equally make impact like you have always been on these little ones... Just imagining how they are missing you already.. It is well bro

Ewuraabena Owusuansah replied:

GES has really done good to you and please kindly make sure you pray for the person behind it because he has really done good to you, you can now have time to build up with ur short videos but this is going to affect those children in the urban areas who depends on you for school uniforms, books and others

From Posinous Protocol:

Forget about that job it's not even good job hw can a doctor receive more money than teacher. God will soon bless you it will shocked them remove the teacher from your name

Abraham Yamoah commented:

You’re not alone. The kids are always praying for you, they always mention your name and put on whatever you gave them. Your blessings are bigger and bigger than GES nyaaaaatwoum fo no.

Linda Vera said:

U won’t be restricted again. Live your life. May God be with you.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Teacher Kwadwo was sacked from his teaching role by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

In a letter to the outspoken teacher, the GES noted that he can no longer teach in the public sector because of misconduct, Pulse Ghana reports.

Teacher Kwadwo, also a comedian who seemed unperturbed by the dismissal, took to social media to disclose the development regarding his teaching career.

