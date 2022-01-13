It has become apparent that countless marriages are ending in divorce, judging by recent trends and reports

Famous Ghanaian media icon Berla Mundi recently took to their social media handle to ask why this is happening so rampantly in recent times

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and sighted top 7 reasons Ghanaians have been giving

Divorce cases are constantly on the rise.

Just two hours before this publication, YEN.com.gh reported how a young woman by the name of Joyce Agyapomaa opened up about her last marriage ending.

Joyce recounted that she helped move her husband from Ghana to France but after giving birth to her three children, he realized a change in his attitude, leading to a divorce.

Famous Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, posted on her Twitter handle, asking why so many marriages are ending in divorce.

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and gathered seven top comments Ghanaians gave as reasons for the rather worrying trend.

1. Lack of communication

@iamsweetybee said:

Many people also don't painstakingly take their time to know the person they want to live forever with. This not to say you have to date someone for 10 yrs but rather when dating, ask the right questions. Communicate. When you see something that doesn't sit.

2. Refusal to compromise

@Nanayaw10 indicated:

We are all pretenders and people have stop compromising when real characters are eventually exposed. It's what it's.

3. Inability to raise the right concerns

@iamsweetybee mentioned:

When you see something that doesn't sit well with you about the one, ask about it and don't brush it off and think he or she would change. The person has grown up with a 28yr old habit and you think you can use 1 or 2yr dating to change? Lalai.

4. Assuming the people will change after the wedding

@quajosei stated:

Seriously you are speaking my mind. I always tell people that you cannot change someone, it’s only situations that will change the person. People have this notion that ‘oh I know he/she is not good but when we marry he/she will change’, for the where?

5. Too much emphasis on physical things

@eligilone explained:

95% of marriages are extremely based on physical things. Esp. for the men. These physical things wouldn't last long. Marriage should be based on deep communication foundations. Understanding each other. Sacrifice. Tolerance to some extent, etc.

6. Refusal to endure in a marriage

@Mc_Quobbie mentioned:

We will divorce who ever messed up and doesn't want to give us happiness.... God should judge us when we die

7. A lack of understanding into what marriage really is

@iamsweetybee said:

Most people just love the idea of marriage. They don't understand what it takes to marry or be married. Marriage is a MINISTRY and just like Pastors are called into the ministry, marriage is same. Let's understand this and not just rush into it.

