A group of welder boys has left many people on social media gushing with their dance moves to a popular song

In the heartwarming video, the young boys showed off great hand and leg moves, with one of them mimicking Olamide

Netizens remarked how happy the boys looked and thought their boss was lucky to have them under him

Netizens have gushed over a sweet video of a group of welder boys showing their dance skills as they vibed to a popular hit song called Zazu.

For reasons best known to them, the boys seemed to be in great moods as they took turns to dance while the song played in the background.

They mimicked Zazu crooner Portable Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef

In the video shared on Facebook by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef, one of the boys recreated Portable's signature dance moves while another lip-synced Olamide's part in the song.

Two shirtless boys came together at some point in the video to showcase perfect leg moves as they flowed with the beats of the song.

The concluding part of the adorable video was a free-for-all dance as the boys maximized the available space before them.

People loved their performance

Yuyu Odukoyas said:

"That guy wey wear nylon for head na otey."

Olasupo Abideen wrote:

"I like Nigerians. Regardless of our present situation, we are happy people."

Ameen Olamilekan Alexander Hafeez stated:

"No one can ever makes you happy if you're not happy yourself. Happiness comes within."

Jide W. Telufusi opined:

"Their boss must be blessed to have such a number of boys at his workshop."

