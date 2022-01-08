Many React as man Shares how his Jealous Wife Secretly fed him Hormonal Blockers to Prevent him from Cheating
An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared a disappointed man took to social media to narrate an unfair situation his former wife put him through.
In an anonymous post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook page called Manokekame, the ex-husband recounted that he unfortunately got married to a young woman who continually became jealous anytime she saw him around females.
As time went by, he realized that he started having unexplained mood swings, he became easily angered, got depressed and developed serious anxiety.
The young man went to check his hormones only to find out his testosterone levels are very low.
He confronted his wife and she admitted to secretly feeding him with hormonal blockers because she was afraid of getting cheated on.
Unfortunately, he will have to be on testosterone replacement for the rest of his life and will not be able to have kids.
YEN.com.gh readers who read the post had a lot to say about it.
At the time of this publication, the post has racked up more than 2,000 reactions, 23 shares and close to 130 comments;
Marg Aret commented:
Don't test a can do woman. They are tired of crying bcos of cheating husband's..
Nasung Fidelis replied:
Eve started this against Adam but it's too much now for this generation.
From Abraham Pappoe:
You too put the same drug into her food to make her male to balance the equation.
Afua Bansa wrote:
She should be put in jail!! That is a criminal act. If he cheats and you are angry, be mature and leave after communication and trying other normal things. You don’t go poisoning people with substances they arr not aware of. Jail her!
Mary Dango commented:
This my gender people ....you are causing too much havoc....ayoooo
Nortey Gabriel wrote:
Sad and funny at the same time, women will just kill all of us then it's Finnish
From ArabMan Yaaro:
Fear women ! I hope she doesn’t see this else
Dan Yeboah commented:
If you're with a jealous partner just be careful hmm
