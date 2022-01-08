An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh shared a disappointed man took to social media to narrate an unfair situation his former wife put him through.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an anonymous post sighted by YEN.com.gh on a popular Facebook page called Manokekame, the ex-husband recounted that he unfortunately got married to a young woman who continually became jealous anytime she saw him around females.

Sad man and woman Photo credit: Rick Gomez, Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As time went by, he realized that he started having unexplained mood swings, he became easily angered, got depressed and developed serious anxiety.

The young man went to check his hormones only to find out his testosterone levels are very low.

He confronted his wife and she admitted to secretly feeding him with hormonal blockers because she was afraid of getting cheated on.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Unfortunately, he will have to be on testosterone replacement for the rest of his life and will not be able to have kids.

YEN.com.gh readers who read the post had a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up more than 2,000 reactions, 23 shares and close to 130 comments;

Marg Aret commented:

Don't test a can do woman. They are tired of crying bcos of cheating husband's..

Nasung Fidelis replied:

Eve started this against Adam but it's too much now for this generation.

From Abraham Pappoe:

You too put the same drug into her food to make her male to balance the equation.

Afua Bansa wrote:

She should be put in jail!! That is a criminal act. If he cheats and you are angry, be mature and leave after communication and trying other normal things. You don’t go poisoning people with substances they arr not aware of. Jail her!

Mary Dango commented:

This my gender people ....you are causing too much havoc....ayoooo

Nortey Gabriel wrote:

Sad and funny at the same time, women will just kill all of us then it's Finnish

From ArabMan Yaaro:

Fear women ! I hope she doesn’t see this else

Dan Yeboah commented:

If you're with a jealous partner just be careful hmm

Source: YEN.com.gh