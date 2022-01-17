Pastor Kenneth Mensah, the leader of the Mega Word Chapel International is wanted by the Ghana Police Service

The said head pastor is alleged to have stolen GHc40,000 from a member in the Western Region and burnt her house as well

The cleric had gone under the pretense that he wanted to cleanse the money to be used by the unsuspecting victim for a trip to the UK

The Asankragua Division of the Ghana Police Service in the Western Region is on the heels of the Head pastor of the Mega Word Chapel International in Enchi, Pastor Kenneth Mensah.

A report by myjoyonline.com indicates that the pastor allegedly set ablaze the house of one of his congregants after taking an amount of ¢40,000 from the victim.

Narrating the incident, Joana Asare, a daughter of the victim said the cleric had become a friend to the family due to his frequent visits to their home to spiritually prepare her for the trip.

According to Chief Superintendent Nana Kumi, the victim was told to bring the ¢40k for cleansing as she intended to spend it traveling to the United Kingdom.

3news.com indicates that the suspect went to the house of the unsuspecting victim at about 2:00 am on Thursday, January 6, 2021, to perform the spiritual cleansing he had recommended.

He, however, prepared a concoction for the victim to drink and later set the house on fire in an attempt to cover his tracks after taking away the money for himself.

The victim was saved by the timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana Fire Service but it is indicated that the pastor is still on the run.

