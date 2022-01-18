After being together for 20 years, an amazing couple has taken to social media to share a summary of their love story in photos

The man, called @MCTundeBella on Twitter mentioned that there was a time they were separated geographically but that did not affect their bond

Many social media users who were inspired by the beautiful love story went into the comment section to share their thoughts

A wonderful couple has motivated many social users with photos that show their love journey that has lasted two whopping decades as it began in 2002.

Along the line, the handsome gentleman and his beautiful companion tied the knot in 2010 and continued to enjoy their heartwarming love story to date.

According to the husband, identified as Tunde Bella with the handle @MCTundeBella on social media, there were trying moments including a time when the lady had to travel to the UK for further studies but they never broke apart.

"My girlfriend got admission in the UK to study radiography in 2004. Her parents funded it. We continued our relationship. We are now 11years into our marriage. We have been together 20 years now," the happy husband indicated.

What social media users are saying

@kismetoffical commented:

Not everyone has a good experience like yours, Some crashed. Don't compare yours to others.

OurFavOnlineNurse||Nr. Timilehin EburuStethoscopeMan health worker also replied to @MCTundeBella saying:

This world was still a better place. No slay queen, no baby mama, no benefit boys, lots hasn't evolved back then. NB: Na joke i dey oo

@OGdwiseone commented:

A breath of fresh air from all the gold-digging, childish, toxic posts influenced by social media, congrats bro

Couple married for 33 years

Meanwhile, photos of an amazing middle-aged couple have warmed many hearts after it was revealed that they have been married for more than three decades.

The pictures were originally put out by the daughter of the amazing couple who goes by the name, Agunbiade Feyisayo, on her Twitter handle @Miz_Fey.

What added a lot more spice to the photos was how excited the beautiful couple looked as they posted in hilarious styles for the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh