A Nigerian man saw a Mercedes Benz being used as a taxi abroad and he was taken aback by the cultural shock

Filming the car, he said that "big boys" in Nigeria will give an arm and leg to have such an automobile in Nigeria

Many people who reacted to the video agreed with his submission as they said Nigerians worship cars a lot

A Nigerian man was short of words when he saw a fine Mercedes Benz car being used as a cab in Europe.

Painted in the popular yellow colour, the man filmed a fleet of cars parked by the roadside, saying what yahoo boys seek after is nothing in Europe.

The man said such a car is the luxury of yahoo boys in Nigeria. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Be humble

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, the man added that people who drive such cars in Nigeria need to be humble as the same automobile is not that socially valued abroad.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said a lot of people would "die" to have such a car back home.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,800 comments with more than 29,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

lotachukwuokoye said:

"Wetin boys dey kill girls 2 buy.... No let anybody pressure you."

mrlilgaga said:

"It's the yellow colour for me. God, poverty has mudded this nation so much.

qeelsthoughts said:

"This is very common. What people are using others to do rituals for. Omo."

fashiondoctor19 said:

"Na for NIGERIA we dey worship cars nau. MENTALITY problem."

r.rantimi said:

"Shut up Abeg..I hate this kind talk mumu..you expect me to buy and car and don’t feel myself..ode ni eee."

stinblaze_da_comedian said:

"If it easy buy it over there and use it for taxi too….. taxi or not 1million is one million…. If you don’t have it you don’t have it."

Another exotic car as taxi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man expressed huge surprise when he saw the new vehicle a white man bought for his taxi job.

When the man told him what the car would be used for, he asked many times in disbelief. The Nigerian requested he opens the door so people can see the beautiful interior.

In a video shared online, the man condemned the situation back home where rickety vehicles are used for mass transits.

Source: YEN.com.gh