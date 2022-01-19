A US-based Ghanaian woman has reportedly passed after she collapsed and died at the Dulles International Airport

Lena Palma Ahoto, 52, fainted and died, during her return from a 10-day holiday trip to Ghana with her daughter

A one-week ceremony of her passing has been held at Tema Community 11 Rama Down Lane 4 in Ghana

A Ghanaian resident in the US, Lena Palma Ahoto, has reportedly passed after she collapsed and died at the Dulles International Airport, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The incident happened during her return from a 10-day holiday trip to Ghana with her daughter.

YEN.com.gh gathers that family insiders indicate she showed no signs of sickness at the time she left Ghana to the US through Ethiopian Airlines, where she transited at Addis Ababa before emplaning to her final destination.

Before collapsing

The deceased was doing well while en route until she arrived at the Dulles International Airport when she indicated that she could not breathe.

This was while going through immigration formalities but passed out with her daughter by her side, prompting health personnel at the airport to call for emergency services.

Sudden death

The deceased was placed under life support as doctors tried to revive her at the airport. She died shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

A one-week ceremony has been held at Tema Community 11 Rama Down Lane 4 in Ghana to commemorate the Lena Palma Ahoto.

