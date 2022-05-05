Nineteen-year-old Aaliya Campbell is a mortician who discovered her passion to attend to dead bodies at the age of 13

She was then a grade nine student at Mount Alvernia High School in St James, Jamaica, where she now lives her dream

Campbell makes herself available for funeral services and visits the mortuary to assist when she is called upon or misses attending to dead bodies

At age 13, Aaliya Campbell discovered she had a passion to attend to the dead and never looked back despite her first traumatic experience with dead bodies.

Now, at 19, she finds honour in being the person who attends to the remains before their final internment.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer West, Campbell disclosed that the idea to become a mortician came to her when she was a grade nine student at Mount Alvernia High School in St James, Jamaica.

Her first experience with dead bodies

Her mother supported her love for mortuary work and even helped her get a voluntary service at the Delapenha Funeral Home in Montego Bay for one month.

Campbell's first traumatic experience could not deter her from pursuing her goal.

"I had never seen a dead body a day in my life, but when I came, I wasn’t scared. I was determined to give this a shot,'' she said.

''Everything went fine. But once I got home that evening, I was alone, and I was so traumatised.''

Despite the nerve-racking experience, she mustered the courage to finish the voluntary service.

Obtaining knowledge in the field

After voluntary service, her quest to establish herself as a mortician urged her to pursue an associate degree in funeral service and mortuary science at the Montego Bay Community College (MBCC).

Now, Campbell renders funeral services and visits the mortuary to assist when she is called upon or misses attending to dead bodies.

The teenager has other plans on venturing into other career ventures.

