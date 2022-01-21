A new 3-minute video showing the close shots of the extent of damage caused by the Bogoso truck explosion has popped up online

The video showed massive destruction to many landed properties spread out across a vast space in the area

The explosion rocked Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region resulted in the death of many residents

A video from the Appiatse explosion site near Bogoso in the Western Region has given a clear view of the level of destruction the accident caused to lives and properties.

In the three-minute video that was shot by Citi News the morning after the incident, there was debris everywhere with many buildings in a vast area flattened or showing many parts collapsed.

No house that was spotted in the video remained unaffected as even the strong-looking ones had their roofs ripped off with many cracks in their walls.

Reactions from social media users

After watching the video, Ghanaians expressed different opinions, some of which have been captured below:

Ato Kwamena Enyinam said:

Sad to see all this happening to a whole community, with such a magnitude of an explosion, it's no doubt that we seeing scattered body parts. But it should be a lesson to people who troop to accident scenes just to be first to capture.

Johnson Siaw indicated:

But seriously in this era if people are still living in such mud houses, then it's sad paaaa oh. We have a long way to go as a nation whaaat. God have mercy on us.

Amer Agha mentioned:

What I don't understand is explosive like this, without escort, I will never understand this, and I wonder the speed at which the driver was moving, human lives, Hmmmm

Mining company that was receiving truck reacts to news

Meanwhile, Chirano Gold Mines, the mining company taking delivery of the truck that went off at Appiatse near Bogoso in the Western Region has reacted to the sad incident.

In two press releases sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mining company indicated that they had been informed of the explosion in Appiatse.

According to them, they were taking delivery of the explosives which was being transported by one of their contractors.

Source: YEN.com.gh