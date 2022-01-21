A new video showing the aerial view of the extent of damage caused by the Begoso truck explosion has popped up online

The video showed massive destruction to many landed properties spread out across a vast space in the area

An explosion rocked Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of many residents

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video from the Appiate explosion site near Bogoso in the Western Region has given a clear view of the level of destruction the accident caused to lives and properties.

In the video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the area from the skies appeared flattened by the explosion.

There was debris everywhere with many buildings in a vast area flattened or showing many parts collapsed.

Drone view of destruction. Source: Instagram/fillaboydotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Rescue efforts were still ongoing as trucks could be seen shoving away collapsed structures in search of any sign of life following the unfortunate incident.

Many residents of the area could be seen scavenging in the debris in search of valuable properties or undamaged appliances following the blast.

The spot which the truck stood before the explosion had left in its wake a huge hole in the ground with no single sight of debris from the vehicle.

Bogoso disaster: Video of moment explosion happened

A trending video showing the exact moment a truck filled with explosives caught fire after a collision and exploded has left many people in massive tears.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the truck which had been reportedly engaged in a collision with a motorbike was burning on the road.

Many people who were witnesses to the inferno started walking toward the accident probably to help anyone who was injured.

President Akufo-Addo reacts

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed sadness about an explosion at Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of many residents.

While consoling the bereaved families, he extended wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, the president said, he had received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.

Source: YEN.com.gh