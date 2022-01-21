Bogoso Disaster: Mining company that was receiving truck reacts to news

The mining company whose explosives went off at Apiate near Bogoso has reacted to the sad news

According to the company's communication department, they were deeply saddened by the incident and were ready to provide relief items

Reports coming in so far show that the explosion has left some 17 people dead and many people hospitalised

Chirano Gold Mines, the mining company taking delivery of the truck that went off at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western region has reacted to the sad incident.

In two press releases sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mining company indicated that they had been informed of the explosion in Apiate.

According to them, they were taking delivery of the explosives which was being transported by one of their contractors.

The presser which was signed by the Communications Officer of the outfit, Kwabena Owusu-Ampratwum, said the company was monitoring the situation closely.

Shortly after that press release, Chirano Gold Mines put out an updated one expressing sadness over the unfortunate incident.

Excerpts from the press release read:

"Chirano Gold Mines extends our deepest condolences and thoughts to all those who were affected by this tragic incident today on the Tarkwa-Bogoso road.

Chirano will support with relief items to the affected..."

Moment of explosion

A trending video showing the exact moment a truck filled with explosives caught fire after a collision and exploded has left many people in massive tears.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the truck which had been reportedly engaged in a collision with a motorbike was burning on the road.

Many people who were witnesses to the inferno started walking toward the accident probably to help anyone who was injured.

Drone view of massive destruction

A video from the Apiate explosion site near Bogoso in the Western Region has given a clear view of the level of destruction the accident caused to lives and properties.

In the video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the area from the skies appeared flattened by the explosion.

There was debris everywhere with many buildings in a vast area flattened or showing many parts collapsed.

Source: YEN.com.gh