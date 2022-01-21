The driver of the mining truck involved which exploded at Appiate in Bogoso survived the accident and tried to warn people to stay away

But according to the MCE for the area Dr Isaac Dasamni and an eyewitness the people the driver warned refused to go back

The truck which carrying explosives for mining collided with a motorcycle and later exploded wiping out parts of the community

The driver of the truck involved in the Bogoso explosion survived the accident, the MCE for Prestea-Huni Valley Dr Isaac Dasmani has disclosed.

According to Dr Dasmani, the driver got down of the truck after the initial accident and tried to warn people but they did not heed.

The MCE disclosed this while speaking in an interview with TV3 on the explosion which has virtually wiped out parts of Appiate, a suburb of Bogoso.

The driver of the mining truck in the Bogoso explosion survived and warned others to go away

Source: Instagram

"So, the driver got down and was telling people to run away and, you know, some people were also trying to find out what was happening,” Dr Dasmani revealed.

Watch the video of Dr Dasman's interview below:

Eyewitness confirms driver's survival

An eyewitness to the incident has also confirmed the story of Dr Dasman's narration adding that many of the people around refused his warning because they wanted to capture the accident on phone.

In a video posted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa, the eyewitness narrated that when the driver got down from his truck he made signs to the other oncoming vehicles to stop and go back. He also told the people around to go away but they did not.

"Everybody around the Appiate side of the road heard the driver shouting that they should run away but some of them did not. They only pullled out their phones to record the motor accident."

The eyewitness added that after the people refused to heed his warning, the driver bolted and fell around the school park before the big explosion.

Watch the eyewitness account below:

The Bogoso explosion

A massive explosion occurred at Appiate, a suburb of Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley in the Western Region.

Initial reports suggested that scores of residents are feared dead in the unfortunate incident which has razed the larger parts of Appiate.

Cause of explosion

The explosion occurred after a motorized tricycle (aboboyaa) reportedly collided with a truck that was carrying chemicals for mining.

According to a police statement, preliminary investigations show the truck was carrying explosives for mining. The explosives were being transported from Tarkwa to Chirano.

Bogoso explosion death toll is 17

Meanwhile, the government has released an official statement on the explosion at Appiate, a town near Bogoso in the Western Region

The statement by the Ministry of Information puts the death toll from the explosion at 17 as at the close of work on Thursday.

It added that 59 others suffered various degrees of injury and are receiving treatment with 42 of them in critical condition.

Source: YEN.com.gh